The Swdl
Pakistan’s Entertainment Industry Is Finally Confronting Its Sexual Harassment Problem

Cases like Meesha Shafi’s and others’ highlight how patriarchal norms worsen an exploitative system.

written by
Neha Maqsood
published
Jan 6, 2021
meesha shafi sexual harassment case
Image Credit: meeshashafi.net / Anjalee Menon for The Swaddle
AuthorNeha Maqsood

Neha Maqsood is a Pakistani multimedia journalist whose writing on race-relations, global feminism, and South Asian culture has been published in Metro UK, Foreign Policy, Al Jazeera, Business Insider, Buzzfeed India, Byline Times, and other places. Her debut poetry book, Vulnerability, was awarded the 2019-2020 Hellebore Poetry Scholarship Award and will be published by Hellebore Press in 2021. You can follow her online @ItsNehaMaqsood.

