HBO Is Changing The Way They Shoot Sex Scenes

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

HBO is re-imagining how sex scenes are shot, after #MeToo. Instead of leaving it up to actors to ask for what they need, an ‘intimacy coordinator’ will ensure that everyone feels safe.

*

Archaeologists have found the world’s oldest intact shipwreck, at the bottom of the Black Sea, lying undisturbed for 2,400 years. And it may change everything we know about the ancient world.

*

Selma Blair — you may remember her from Cruel Intentions — just announced in an Instagram post that she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and talks candidly about suffering from symptoms for years.

*

Existentialism, feminism, race, and politics meet the crew from Peanuts, in the art exhibition, “Good Grief Charlie Brown!” at London’s Somerset House. Artists talk to The Guardian about why the comics work so well for our angst-ridden lives.

*

The easy availability of DNA testing kits mean that a lot more dads are finding out that they may not be biological fathers to their children. Sarah Zhang interviews one of these dads, exploring how the discovery has affected his family.

*

Does being grateful all the time actually mean you’ll be happier? The feel good concept is popular in self-help psychology, but maybe we should be more skeptical….

*

#MeTooIndia has made us realize how uncommon it is to talk about mental health in this country. A 22 year old journalist, after coming to terms with her mental health struggle, is now helping other survivors deal with theirs.

*

The Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida has a very special member — Chubbs, the 15-foot-long alligator who occasionally ambles across the course. Because Chubbs goes wherever Chubbs wants, with a 45-year-old conservation policy protecting him.

*

A brief and fascinating history of what happened when the Kit Kat landed in Japan.

*

Are Indian women the most selfless in the world? Data shows that India is the hub for living donor organ transplants — and the majority of those donors are women.

*

A strange study tried to gauge how tech might be changing our moral compass by asking a troubling question: If an AI-driven car must kill someone, who should it be?