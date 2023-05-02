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The Buzz Cut: Director Praises “Upper Class” Actor for Overcoming Challenges of High Society To Act in Biopic

This week in The Buzz Cut, a director praises an actor’s fall from class, a rapper’s actions reverberate in a parallel universe, and a pop star is invited to speak about her imprisonment by the imprisoner.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 19, 2022
alia bhatt gangubai upper class
Image Credits: Bhansali Productions & Pen Studios/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyPeoplebollywood
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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