The Buzz Cut: Did the Calcium in Our Bones Really Come From Supernova Stars?

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Approximately half of all the calcium in the world is believed to come from supernova stars that once upon a time exploded in the galaxy at the end of their lives and sprinkled massive amounts of calcium-rich stardust on us. And yes, that includes the calcium in our bones and teeth.

The fashion industry had been in trouble for a long time. The kind of trouble that got irreparably worse with the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone started staying home and wearing sweatpants, essentially rendering fashion useless. Can it be revived again?

For a look into the sex doll revolution that’s displacing sex workers around the world, there’s no better place to look at the problem than Prague. Here’s a story of how a VR-sex doll company is attracting customers away from the once-bustling sex work industry in the European city, and what it all means for the future of the work itself.

The death of girl boss culture, due to the facade of progressivism hiding toxic work culture, has become an important trend this year, one that forced several women-led feminist companies to reckon with their purpose and legacy. Now, add one more to the list — this time, completely homegrown, and almost universally beloved: Nykaa.

The Covid19 pandemic has forced everyone into their homes, some of whom are also struggling to keep it all together for their kids and themselves. Without school and childcare, and with work-from-home, parents around the world are starting to take to social media to reveal just how hard raising a child is in this pandemic. Will this change how we look at people who made the choice to remain child-free?

August 5, 2020, will go down in India’s history as one of the most ideologically destructive days this country has seen in a while. It marked one year since Kashmiris were imprisoned in their own state, and marks the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, allowed to be built after a bunch of people decided to burn down a mosque that once stood in its place. What does August 5 say about India, its people, and its Prime Minister?

Time loop movies have become a popular genre, mostly for biting rom-coms that suck you into the mundane everyday routines of adorable, but flawed characters. That is, until they find absolution. For women characters in these movies, however, it’s not so much absolution, as it is a complete personality make-over, a fix, a reformation. Why?

The Covid19 pandemic has given us #bardcore, and no it doesn’t have anything to do with porn. It’s modern music (Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie,” for example) reimagined with medieval-style instruments. Here’s why the absurd trend has caught on and captured people’s attention worldwide.