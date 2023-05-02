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Ricky Gervais’ Special Shows How Edginess in Comedy Becomes a Front for Bigotry

Transphobic jokes have emerged as a litmus test for what is acceptable comedy, dehumanizing a community in the process.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 26, 2022
ricky gervais stand up special transphobic
Image Credits: Getty Images
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SocietyCulturecomedy
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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