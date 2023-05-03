share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Know Your Rights: Dealing With Law Enforcement as a Woman

The police cannot legally arrest a woman before sunrise and after sunset, even if a policewoman is present.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Aug 30, 2019
Know Your Rights: Dealing With Law Enforcement as a Woman
Image Credits: Ivanhoe Pictures, Golden Karavan, Poor Man’s Productions
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyKnow Your Rightssafety
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related