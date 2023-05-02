share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Bollywood Movie In Which Tamilians Speak Hindi Lauded As Inclusive of Half the Country

In ‘The Buzz Cut’, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 13, 2021
meenakshi sundareshwar netflix
Image Credit: Netflix/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureGrey's Anatomy
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related