The Buzz Cut: Amidst Covid19 Paranoia, Multiplayer Game ‘Among Us’ Strikes a Chord

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

An elaborate version of Killer, Among Us has risen to exponential levels of popularity under Covid19 lockdown, providing the perfect outlet for coronavirus-related paranoia and suspicion, all packaged together neatly in a godforsaken spacecraft for people living in a godforsaken world. Among the game’s deceit and distractions, are people finding a virtual home?

*

India’s classical music and dance world and its revered ‘guru-shishya‘ system was recently hit by a series of sexual abuse allegations, primarily against classical musician Akhilesh Gundecha and his late brother Ramakant. Here are the details.

*

This week, a group of five parrots situated in the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park managed to go viral for their ability to curse the shit out of each other, while egging their comrades to do the same, including fascinated humans. Now, they’re on a time-out, but be honest, can you blame them?

*

In the wake of protests asking for justice against four upper-caste Thakur men who raped a young Dalit girl, it’s important we realize how pervasive and dangerous of a role caste still plays in India today. Caste is everywhere we look, then why can’t so many see it?

*

Egg-freezing, or more scientifically oocyte cryopreservation, has gotten a makeover from fertility startups in recent years, which market the procedure as ideal for the freethinking, feminist woman. But within its progressive social packaging, are we missing key scientific information?

*

Want to know how pervasive misogyny is in society, all from the comfort of your own isolated home? Look no farther than the reddit forum ‘Am I the Asshole,’ which Jessica Valenti calls society’s “sexist underbelly.”

*

This week, Amnesty International’s India chapter closed down, after years of coercion, harassment, and witch-hunts undertaken by the Indian government. Once a relentless advocate of human rights and one of the few, well-funded organizations that could go up against the Modi administration, Amnesty International is now officially out of India, and it could only mean really horrible things for Indians.

*

The Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate was a shitshow, or more accurately “a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck,” as CNN’s Jake Tapper called it. As we wait for the U.S. to decide a seminal election, here are a few feminist takeaways from the first presidential debate, even as we hopelessly wait for the next one.

*

A Russian neo-Jesus made headlines this week, after President Vladimir Putin sent the modern successor to the KGB — the Federal Security Service — on a daytime raid of his commune. Once a traffic cop, now wannabe Jesus, his name is Vissarion, and he’s best described as “if Jesus was a fortune cookie.”

*

U.S. President Donald Trump’s taxes finally saw the light of day this week, and they didn’t disappoint. Shock waves ran through the Internet as people found out he hadn’t paid any taxes for the majority of his life, and when he finally did in his first year of office, it was a measly $750. Here are the major revelations from the long-awaited series of documents.

*

Sexual gratification is hard to come by under the Covid19 lockdown, with most people stuck in their homes, often with their families, having to resort to their phone and laptop screens for much-needed stimulation. In the interest of Covid19 sex-positivity, here’s a guide to taking artful nudes, away from the heteronormative ideas of nudity, as a tool to fall in love with your own self.