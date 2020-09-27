share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Enola Holmes, Feminism Is Appropriated From the Marginalized to Become the Privileged Woman’s Adventure

The history of women’s suffrage in the UK is rife with many intertwining factors that complicate the neat idea of a girl genius winning universal franchise for the country overnight.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 28, 2020
Enola Holmes netflix
Image Credit:Netflix
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefeminism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related