share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How One Woman Started Cooking And Sharing Recipes to Bond With Friends Under Lockdown

26-year-old Vidhi Doshi maintains intimacy by sharing recipes on social media and helping friends, family, and even strangers cook new meals under lockdown.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Sep 27, 2020
cooking food under lockdown
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecovid19 lockdown
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related