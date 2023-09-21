share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: A ‘Postman Uniform’‑Like Piece Among the ‘Accessible’ Designs Sabyasachi and H&M Sold Out

This week in The Buzz Cut, we look at Chris Pratt’s masculinity, and neurodivergent cartoon characters.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 14, 2021
Sabyasachi and H&M collection sold out
Image Credit: hm.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureclimate change
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related