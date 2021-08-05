share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Hockey Player Vandana Katariya’s Family Faces Casteist Abuse After Women Team’s Semi‑Final Loss

Men from oppressor castes burst firecrackers and said “the Indian team lost because too many Dalits have made it to the team.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 5, 2021
Vandana Katariya casteist abuse after semi finals
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplecaste
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related