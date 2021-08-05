share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: What Makes Tom Daley’s Mindfulness Routine of Knitting Fascinating to Watch?

This week in The Buzz Cut, we unpack the history of Brazilian butt lifts and the nostalgia of cheeseburger-flavored chips.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 7, 2021
Tom Daley knitting at olympics
Image credit: getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplemasculinity
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related