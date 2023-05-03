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A Period‑Tracking App That’s Effective for Irregular Cycles

The app can support up to 10 days of variation in a menstrual cycle.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 6, 2019
DOT contraceptive app
Image courtesy of hotlittlepotato
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Tags
BodiesHealthbirth control
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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