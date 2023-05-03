share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tattoos Are a Political Act of Resistance in a Beauty Culture That Demands Conformity

“The tattoos stand for the control and say I have over my own body; [they are] a manner in which I reinforce and often regain ownership of it.”

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Oct 19, 2019
tattoos women feminism ideas
Image credits: Flickr.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societybeautyfeminism
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related