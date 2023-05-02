share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Superworm’ That Munches Through Plastic Can Revolutionize Recycling

“The breakdown products from this reaction can then be used by other microbes to create high-value compounds such as bioplastics.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 13, 2022
superworms can help curb styrofoam pollution
Image Credit: Phys.org
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceglobal warming
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related