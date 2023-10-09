share
The Swdl
Scientists Discover How to Convert Plastic Waste Into Vanilla Flavoring

“Using microbes to turn waste plastics… into an important commodity… is a beautiful demonstration of green chemistry.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 14, 2021
Image Credit: Shutterstock
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

