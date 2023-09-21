share
The Swdl
Bumblebees Are Now Classified As Fish in California

A California court made this decision to grant bumblebees the same protection afforded to aquatic species.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 9, 2022
why bumblebees are fish in california
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

