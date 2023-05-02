share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

People With Low BMIs Aren’t Necessarily More Physically Active, Shows Study

The research changes how we study obesity, as most effort so far has looked at people with high body mass index only.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 19, 2022
can exercise decrease BMI
Image Credit: Getty images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbmi
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related