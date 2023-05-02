share
The Swdl
Body Matters: Fatphobia in a Gynaec’s Office

“She started commenting about my body weight… it was only last year that I started feeling okay about my body… That incident took me at least 1000 steps back.”

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Mar 28, 2022
fat shaming in gynac india
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
The Swaddle Team

