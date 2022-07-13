share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Intrusive Thoughts

Although these thoughts are often disturbing for the people who have them, trying to suppress them can make them worse — but a new study on pre-empting them promises some hope.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 18, 2022
what are intrusive thoughts?
Image credit: Dreamstime/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related