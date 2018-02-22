share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Parents’ Stress Passes to the Next Generation Before Kids Are Even Born

Life is stressful. Most of us have learned to live with it as a bad side effect of modernity. But stress has been with us for a long time — ever since the first sabre-toothed tiger chased the first human.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 28, 2018
long term effects of stress
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Powerall agesdads
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related