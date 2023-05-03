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Study: Inducing Labor at 39 Weeks Doesn’t Increase Chance of C‑section

In fact, it reduces it.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Aug 9, 2018
inducing labor at 39 weeks
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BodiesHealthc-sections
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

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