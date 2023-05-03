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PMS Isn’t Insanity. But Menstrual Psychosis Is a Real Condition.

A recent ruling by the Rajasthan High Court makes the distinction necessary.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Aug 8, 2018
menstrual psychosis
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BodiesMindcurrent events
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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