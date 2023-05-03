share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Hostility to Female Editors Keeps Wikipedia’s Gender Gap Wide

The world’s favorite encyclopedia is a distinctly male — and threatening — environment.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jun 26, 2019
wikipedia gender gap
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societygendergender violence
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related