share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Instagram Has Diluted Zero‑Waste Living to an Aesthetic

True reuse may not look photogenic, but it still needs to be seen.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 26, 2019
zero waste movement
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyeco-friendlysocial media
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related