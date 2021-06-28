share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Stool Banks’ Can Help Fecal Transplants Treat Illnesses, Study Suggests

Collecting stool samples from people when they’re younger and healthy can help with a transplant procedure used to replenish gut bacteria.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 1, 2022
stool banks for gut bacteria
Image credit : Denise D’Souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related