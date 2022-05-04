share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Couples Can Influence Each Other’s Beliefs, Actions Around Climate Change: Study

Climate change communication from a loved one carries the knowledge of the individual partner, and also includes an indescribable element of empathy.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 1, 2022
couples influence climate change ideas
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate action
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related