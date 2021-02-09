share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Researchers Find Gut Bacteria Behind Crohn’s Disease, Offering Target for Better Treatment

Scientists say the discovery could help them cut off the gut microbe’s source of food and thus regulate its inflammatory effects.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 9, 2021
is there a cure for crohn's disease
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgut microbiomes
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related