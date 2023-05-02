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How to Know if You’re Living in an Online Echo Chamber, According to a Study

A new study points out how the language used online serves as red flags to spot if one is living in a digital bubble.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 29, 2022
how to know when you're in an echo chamber
Image cred: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
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FutureTechinternet culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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