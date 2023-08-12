share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sizzle This: It’s the Weekend of ‘Made in Heaven’ Hot Takes

In ‘Sizzle This,’ The Swaddle team adds to the noise around the pop culture moment of the week. This week: ‘Made in Heaven’ hot takes.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 12, 2023
made in heaven takes
Image credit: Made in Heaven
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulture
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related