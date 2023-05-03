share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ Shows Imperfect, Ugly Process of Unlearning Homophobia

That said, the movie reduces homosexuality to a gimmick, with Ayushmann Khurrana as the cringeworthy showman.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 21, 2020
shubh mangal zyada saavdhaan review
Image Credit: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related