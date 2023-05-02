share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In a First, 8 of India’s Asiatic Lions Test Positive For Covid19

No factual evidence suggests that animals can transmit the disease to humans.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 5, 2021
covid19 asiatic lions
Image for representation purposes only. Credit: istockphoto
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthanimals
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related