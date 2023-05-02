share
Man Faces Criminal Charges for Refusing to Marry After Sex Due to Woman’s Caste Identity

The court refused to quash criminal proceedings against him under charges of rape and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jan 27, 2022
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

