share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

SC, ST Faculty Positions Vacant in AIIMS Despite Eligibility of Applicants, Shows Report

The parliamentary report tabled in Lok Sabha earlier this week shows how casteism continues to thrive in higher education institutions.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Jul 28, 2022
casteism in AIIMS
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityCasteism
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related