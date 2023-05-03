share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What I Learned About Babies and Dogs When I Googled ‘Do Babies Hear Like Dogs?’

Babies cry in utero, and other facts you didn’t realize you wanted to know.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 10, 2018
do babies cry in the womb
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related