share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Severe Bullying Alters Adolescents’ Brain Structures, Reveals A New Study

The changes might increase their risk for anxiety, depression.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Dec 19, 2018
effects of bullying on the brain
Image courtesy of Behance
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related