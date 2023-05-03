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Study: Sudokus, Crosswords Don’t Slow Cognitive Decline in Old Age

But problem-solving activities over a lifetime do give you an intellectual edge.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 18, 2018
cognitive decline in old age
Image courtesy of newnationnews.com
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AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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