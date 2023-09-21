share
The Swdl
HPV Vaccines Don’t Just Prevent Cervical Cancer, But Also Penile, Anal Cancers. Men Should Get it Too.

Besides protecting them against penile and anal cancers, the HPV vaccine can also prevent men from spreading the HPV virus to others.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 29, 2023
should men get HPV vaccines?
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

