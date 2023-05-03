share
The Swdl
Women in Switzerland Staged a Mass Scream to Protest Domestic Violence, Wage Gap

Swiss women screamed together at 3:24pm — the exact time of day when they start working for free due to the pay gap.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 15, 2020
Switzerland women's rights
Image credit: The Guardian
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

