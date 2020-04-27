share
Saudi Arabia Ends Death Penalty For Minors

Last week, Saudi Arabia had banned flogging — a punishment in which the victim is hit repeatedly with a wooden cane.

Devrupa Rakshit
Apr 27, 2020
