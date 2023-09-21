share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Saudi Arabia Has Unleashed a Spate of Gender Reforms; How Much Should Women Celebrate?

If Saudi women are gaining more rights, does it matter that the reforms seem aimed at boosting the country’s flagging economy and shoring up power for the crown?

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 31, 2019
saudi arabia gender reforms
Saudi women’s rights activist Aziza al-Yousef. Many activists who fought for women’s right to drive still remain imprisoned, despite the ban’s repeal in 2017. (Image Credit: Hasan Jamali/AP)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyEqualityGender Discrimination
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related