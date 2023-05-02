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Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ Moon May Contain an Interior ‘Stealth’ Ocean

“[O]ur new understanding has greatly expanded the definition of a potentially habitable world in our Solar System and beyond.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 24, 2022
death star interior ocean
Image Credits: NASA
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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