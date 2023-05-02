share
The Swdl
Airlines Warn of Flight Disruptions Due to 5G Services

5G can interfere with flight altimeters, failures of which can “lead to incidents with catastrophic results resulting in multiple fatalities.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 20, 2022
5G airline disruption
Image Credit: Getty
FutureSciencecommunication
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

