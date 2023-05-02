share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Methane Found on Saturn’s Moon Could Be a Sign of Life, Research Suggests

Enceladus, a planetary body with oceans, is producing more methane than can be explained by non-biological events, researchers say.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 8, 2021
methane found on saturn moon
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencediscoveries
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related