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Methane Found on Saturn’s Moon Could Be a Sign of Life, Research Suggests

Enceladus, a planetary body with oceans, is producing more methane than can be explained by non-biological events, researchers say.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 8, 2021
methane found on saturn moon
Image credit: wikipedia
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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