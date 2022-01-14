share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Discover a ‘Deformed,’ Rugby Ball‑Shaped Exoplanet For the First Time

“The exoplanet seems to be spiraling away from its star, an unexpected finding given the power of [its sun’s] gravitational pull.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 17, 2022
new rugby shaped exoplanet
Image Credits: The European Space Agency
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceJupiter
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related