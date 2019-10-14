share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sapiosexuals, It’s Not Revolutionary to Be Attracted to Intelligence

Self-proclaimed sapiosexuals are not woke, smart or unique — they’re just elitist.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 14, 2019
sapiosexuals
Image Credit: “Fleabag” (Two Brothers Pictures Limited)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societydatingrelationships
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related