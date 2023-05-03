The Buzz Cut: The Emmys Allegedly Tried To Cut Mindy Kaling From ‘The Office’ Producers List

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

In an interview with Elle, Mindy Kaling opened up about her early years working as a producer and as an actor on the American version of the hit comedy The Office. When the show was up for an Emmy, the organization managing the awards — known as the Television Academy — attempted to strip Kaling of her producer credit. They failed when her fellow producers and friends stepped in to keep her name on the list. As Kelly Kapoor would say, “How dare you?”

*

Imagine you’re a writer, and you get an interview with Rihanna. Wouldn’t you spend every waking moment crafting and polishing the perfect set of questions to ask the pop star? Nope, this Vogue writer doesn’t think so. Not only did he not prepare questions, he also told Rihanna he hadn’t had the time (imagine the gall!), and then proceeded to write the interaction in the now-published profile.

*

The list of women who have accused U.S. President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct just keeps growing: a new book, titled All The President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator, highlights stories of dozens of women alleging sexual misconduct (mostly prior to his election) against President Trump. One instance involves President Trump hiding behind a tapestry waiting to pull an unsuspecting woman toward him and kiss her without her consent.

*

What is workwear for women? Four successful women describe their go-to styles, what they want their outfits to signify, and how they manipulate their outfits to their advantage in the workplace.

*

Everyone knew the priest from season two of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag was hot. But nobody knew why the hot priest was so hot … until PWB explained it in a Saturday Night Live episode.

*

Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant comes out with another story about the serial assaulter — replete with sexual assault, suicide, and racism.

*

Climate change is here, bringing with it dire environmental hazards, such as flooding. Are we prepared? A scientist duo from San Francisco has envisioned a floating city, especially for low-lying coastal areas, replete with pods that would house humans. The only thing left to do is test it, by leaving the pod in the water off the coast … for three years. Brb.

*

Diet culture is universally a detriment because it constantly provides unhealthy or unsafe alternatives (such as quick fixes and miracle weight-loss cures) to a healthy diet of nutritious food. One industry this has directly affected is the wedding industry — which pressures brides to lose weight before the wedding day. Will this ever be unlearned?

*

An upcoming movie starring Ayushman Khurrana, titled Bala, has caused quite a stir. In it, actress Bhumi Pednekar is to play a character who tackles the stigma associated with dark skin. The irony is, Bhumi is extremely fair-skinned and is playing the role in brownface. Safe to say, the filmmakers don’t get it.