share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Menstrual Cup Companies Struggle to Go Mainstream in India

While the Indian market slowly embraces menstrual cups, health regulation and access problems still make it a niche choice.

written by
Bhanvi Satija
published
Jul 15, 2019
menstrual cup industry india
While the Indian market slowly embraces menstrual cups, health regulation and access problems still make it a niche choice.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthperiods
AuthorBhanvi Satija

Bhanvi Satija is a feminist journalist based in New Delhi. She cares and writes about all things gender and education.

Related