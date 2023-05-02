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‘Rings of Power’ Complicates Orcs — And That’s a Good Thing

Orcs were canonically an irredeemably evil race. In Rings of Power, they’re a vilified race socially constructed as evil.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 17, 2022
are orcs good
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video
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SocietyCulturefantasy
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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